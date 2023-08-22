Sandra Bullock to scatter late partner's ashes at island where they exchanged vows

Los Angeles: Hollywood actor Sandra Bullock is planning to scatter her late partner Bryan Randall's ashes at a luxury sea resort, where the duo had exchanged 'vows', nearly six years ago. Bryan, who was a professional photographer, passed away earlier this month after a three-year battle with a fatal motor neuron disease.

The ashes will reportedly be scattered at the Three Bees resort in the Bahamas, sources told a leading entertainment portal.

According to the portal, the pair had an unofficial wedding ceremony at the resort in 2017, three years before his devastating diagnosis with ALS - though they never formally married. "The place was just so special to them both. They would take over the entire island so they could just be themselves. It was a place where they shared some of their happiest times together and with the kids and friends. They would go there for weeks at a time. It holds a lot of meaning and it just makes sense for that to be where she says goodbye to him," an insider was quoted saying.

Bryan's daughter Skylar Staten Randall, 29, took receipt of her father's ashes last week after a representative from the Hollywood Forever Cemetery made the delivery to her Los Angeles apartment three days after he passed away.

Sandra first met Bryan after hiring him to take photographs at a birthday party for her son Louis, now 13, in 2015. They went public as a couple in October of that year, at the premiere of her movie "Our Brand Is Crisis".