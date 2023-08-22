Six internationally-acclaimed action directors come together for Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan'

Mumbai: Six different action directors from across the world will choreograph the stunts in Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film 'Jawan'. Spiro Razatos, Yannick Ben, Craig Macrae, Kecha Khamphakdee, Sunil Rodrigues and Anal Arasu, who have been part of some globally-acclaimed films, will direct the spectacular adrenaline rushing sequences in the film.

According to a source close to the project, 'Jawan' incorporates a wide range of action formats, encompassing hand-to-hand combat, exhilarating bike sequences, heart-pounding truck and car chases, and more.

“These meticulously designed action sequences are integral to the film's narrative, adding depth and realism to the cinematic experience," the source added. The source also maintained that the film will be an out-and-out action entertainer, with the combined talents of the six exceptional action directors.

Spiro Razatos is known for his work on Hollywood cinema such as 'The Fast and the Furious', 'Captain America',' Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' and more. Yannick Ben, recognised as a seasoned Parkour tutor, has choreographed action for films across Hollywood, including 'Transporter 3', 'Dunkirk', and 'Inception'. He has also worked in popular Telugu and Hindi movies such as 'Raees' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', 'Attarintiki', 'Daredi', 'Nenokkadine' and more.

Meanwhile, Craig Macrae, who is known for 'Mad Max: Fury Road' and 'Avengers: Age of Ultron', will lend his expertise to 'Jawan'. Kecha Khamphakdee, an English stunt director who has done prominent work in Kannada, Malayalam Hindi, Tamil, English, and Telugu film Industry, including 'Thuppakki', 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion' and 'Baaghi 2', is also part of this film.

Sunil Rodrigues, known for directing some marvelous action sequences in superhits like, 'Shershaah', 'Sooryavanshi' and 'Pathaan' and Indian fight master Anal Arasu who works in the Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Hindi film industries, are also part of the project.

'Jawan' is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theaters on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

