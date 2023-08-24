National Film Awards: Allu Arjun, Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon Best Actors; Indrans bags special mention

Allu Arjun has bagged the Best Actor award for Telugu film 'Pushpa: The Rise' in the 69th National Film Awards declared today.

Alia Bhatt, who played the titular character in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' and Kriti Sanon, who essayed a surrogate mother in 'Mimi' have shared the best actress award for 2021. Nikhil Mahajan, who helmed the Marathi movie 'Godavari' won the award for Best Director. 'RRR', directed by S S Rajamouli was named Best Popular Film. 'The Kashmir Files', which had its share of controversies post release, secured the Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film.

For her performance in 'The Kashmir Files', Pallavi Joshi won the Best Supporting Actor award.

Pankaj Tripathi won the award for Best Supporting Actor (male) for the film 'Mimi'. Kerala's Indrans received 'special mention' for his performance in the Malayalam movie 'Home'. The movie 'Home' directed by Rojin Thomas also bagged the award for Best Malayalam film.

Malayalam makes a mark

Meanwhile, Malayalam films won big at the national awards. While Indrans and the movie 'Home' headlined Kerala's success, 'Nayattu' that featured Joju George, Nimisha Sajayan and Kunchacko Boban in lead roles, won the national award for Best Screenplay (Original).

'Meppadiyan', which was produced by Unni Mukundan, who also played the lead role, bagged the Indira Gandhi award for best debut film of a director. Krishand's 'Aavasavyuham', won the award for Best Film On Environment Conservation/Preservation.

A total of 31 films were considered in the final round in the Feature Films category while 23 films were considered in the Non-Feature film category. As many as 280 movies were sent for the awards.

List of winners:

Best Feature Film: Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari

Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR

Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files

Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi

Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi

Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files

Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show

Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa

Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR

Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR

Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal

Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam’s Dham Dham Dham

Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham

Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie

Best Malayalam Film: Home

Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show

Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi

Best Telugu Film: Uppena

Best Maithili Film: Samanantar

Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala

Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho

Best Assamese Film: Anur

Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum

Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya

Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan

Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad – The Resonance

Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham

Best Children’s Film: Gandhi and Co