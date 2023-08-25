Awards are always an encouragement for filmmakers: 'Home' director Rojin Thomas

'Home' director Rojin Thomas is happy that the movie was adjudged the Best Malayalam Film at the 69th National Film Awards, which was declared on Thursday. The recognition comes as a huge relief for the filmmakers and cast of the film since 'Home', which was well received by the audience, did not receive any mention at last year's Kerala State Film Awards. Films that were censored in 2021 were considered for the 69th National Film Awards.

Rojin says he had expected some recognition for the film at the national level. “I am so happy that 'Home' won the National award. Even after two years of its release, people are still talking about the film. It is always an honour to get a National Award. The biggest award, however, has to be the acceptance from the public. And like any other filmmaker, I also expected an award. It is always an encouragement for a filmmaker when he or she wins. I just wanted the film to get recognized in some way. Wherever I go people used to talk about 'Home'. Awards are a great responsibility to do better,” said Rojin Thomas.