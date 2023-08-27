Justin Bieber surprises fans with Instagram comeback, sparks pregnancy speculations

Justin Bieber, the artist behind 'Let Me Love You,' has surprisingly reappeared on Instagram following his break from the platform in May. On his page, boasting over 292 million followers, Justin shared a heartwarming moment with his wife, Hailey Bieber. The duo's affectionate pose, featuring them holding a toddler, fueled ongoing pregnancy speculations as they gazed at the child with adoration. This unexpected return marks a delightful moment for fans of the couple.

In recent weeks, Hailey has been the subject of pregnancy rumours after she shared a slew of snaps where she didn't show off her midriff. Fans were quick to then speculate that the 26-year-old beauty mogul might be expecting with her pop singer husband. And now a new snap has been uploaded that could cause rumours of them expecting to skyrocket yet again.

As per Mirror.co.uk, in the comments of the post, one fan penned: "Uh-oh... Justin got that BABY FEVER," while another gushed: "Your greatest joy in life will be your children." A third then swooned: "I'm crying this photo is so beautiful," while a fourth added: "Stop practicing and start doing." Someone else then joked: "Uhhh.... baby.... baby.... ooooh," referring to Justin's hit song Baby, while a sixth begged: "Reproduce please," and someone else declared that "the world needs a mini Bieber."

This comes after Hailey seemingly quashed pregnancy rumours on two separate occasions. Looking sensational in a string of snaps she shared on Instagram, Hailey flaunted her toned physique in a teeny bikini while enjoying a late summer getaway on a yacht. The first slew of snaps showed the beauty donning a teeny blue bikini, while the next few saw her wearing a beige-hued toweling two-piece consisting of a cropped button-up top and some shorts.

Pregnancy rumours swirled after Hailey failed to share snaps that showed off her tummy, with speculation then heating up when fans began to speculate that she could be 10 weeks pregnant after she dropped a strawberry-themed post on Instagram. Her followers then became convinced she was revealing how far along she was after the strawberry post, as a 10-week-old fetus would be the size of a strawberry.

(With IANS inputs)