Lissy's heartfelt Onam celebration with 'athapookalam' and family feast

We all love to know how our favourite actors are spending their Onam. Lissy did it the traditional way and had a memorable time with her children. The actor shared a picture in which she is sitting next to a charming Athapookalam dressed in a beautiful embroidered Kasavu sari— “As Kerala welcomes our dear King, I wish you all an Onam, filled with happiness and joy! My heartfelt Onam greetings!!” She also posted pictures of their grand Onam feast that she shared with children Kalyani, Sidharth, and his wife Merlin Bast.

In the 80s, Lissy became a household name thanks to Priyadarshan films. She debuted at the age of 16 in ‘Odaruthammava Alariyum.’ She featured in many superhit films of Priyadarshan. The duo got married in 1990 and later divorced in 2014. It was in 2015 that they publicly announced their separation which was met with disbelief from friends. Though they didn’t disclose the reasons for the separation, they did express their troubled emotional state in many interviews. Though Suresh Kumar and Mohanlal did try to dissuade them, they went ahead with the divorce.

But they are often seen together at the children’s career milestones. Sidharth aka Chandu took a graphics design course from the US and joined as the VFX designer of 'Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham'. He won the National Award. His wife Merlin is a Visual Effects Producer.