No point in crucifying others for Ranjith’s mistakes: Vinayan

Director Vinayan, who has never shied away from voicing his opinions in public, felt that a lot of fake courtroom drama was unfolding around the State Award controversy. According to the director, to prove himself innocent, the Chairman had arranged dummy witnesses to ensure the case was dismissed without presenting any evidence.

Vinayan began the note by extending Onam greetings. He wrote, “A lot of discussions did happen when one of the Jury members revealed that the Chalachithra Academy Chairman manipulated the State awards. Since it was proven without a doubt that what he did was ethically and lawfully wrong, I am of the opinion that he should have quit his position.

I have never stated anywhere that the matter should be taken to court or that the awards should be cancelled. People who know me closely are aware that I always stick to my stance. I am aware that if I present the voice clips, this case can turn out in our favour. But I won't do that because that's my stance. There are some reasons for this. I don’t think others should suffer due to Ranjith’s manipulation. So it is a bit of mockery that they are playing this fake courtroom drama to extricate themselves from this mess.

Some dummy witnesses are being planted to manipulate the evidence and dismiss the case. This is all done with the intention of proving Ranjith’s innocence. Can I say that these methods are pretty outdated? Today, when I go to the Supreme Court, and if there is a petition for obstruction that you think is very credible, then I need to convince you that it was a fraud.

So far, I haven’t received any response to my complaint from the Cultural Minister. However, his PS Manu C Pulickan had called me. Jury Member Nemam Pushparaj told me that he had immediately informed Pulickan about Ranjith’s manipulation. Though I appreciate Manu, so far they haven’t taken any action in this regard. Kerala Film Development Corporation Chairman Shaji N Karun had called me to discuss this. He felt that what Ranjith did was wrong and appreciated me for bringing that to the public's attention. He also emailed me explaining his stance.

I greatly value his words. After all, he was the Chalachithra Academy’s first Chairman. In any case, I am confident that anyone with a bit of common sense can comprehend that what Ranjith did was unethical. His silence also endorses that fact. After this news came out, some people from the film world told me that Ranjith had also interfered in last year’s award selections. Although I don’t really believe such unfounded information, we do have enough evidence. Such a position of power shouldn’t be used to settle personal grudges against anyone. If no action is taken, it is not right for such a tainted Chairman to be part of film festivals and award ceremonies. We should protest against it. So, I am hoping that the government will take the right action,” wrote Vinayan.