Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' gets 6 AM premiere, a rarity in 51 years

Bollywood's beloved Shah Rukh Khan is gearing up for a grand return to the silver screen with his highly anticipated movie 'Jawan'. With eager fans anticipating the opening of advance bookings, reports indicate that Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy theatre will break its tradition by hosting a 6 AM show, a first in 51 years.

The announcement was made by Shah Rukh Khan's fan club, Shah Rukh Khan Universe Fan Club, on X (formerly known as Twitter). The fan club celebrated the occasion by stating, "We've made history once with #Pathaan, bringing back a 9 AM show after 51 years at the legendary #Gaiety theatre. Now, with #Jawan, we're rewriting history again, introducing a 6 AM show at the iconic #GaietyGalaxy!"

'Jawan' promises an electrifying action-packed narrative that follows the emotional journey of a man determined to right societal wrongs. Directed by Atlee, the movie is scheduled to hit theatres on September 7. Shah Rukh Khan takes the lead role, with Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, and Deepika Padukone making special appearances, among others.