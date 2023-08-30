Prithviraj Sukumaran radiates Onam spirit in candid family celebration

Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his roles in Tamil and Malayalam cinema, joins in the Onam festivities. The star, set to appear in the upcoming pan-India movie 'Salaar,' recently shared Onam celebration snapshots on his social media. Expressing that this pause was an unplanned work break, he relished the festivities and the unexpected perks that came along with it.

The actor celebrated the festival of Onam in the true spirit of love and togetherness as he shared the pictures featuring his family members.

In the pictures, the actor can be seen dressed in a traditional mundu as he is all smiles posing for the camera. One of the pictures also shows him enjoying the traditional Sadhya off a banana leaf.

Sharing the pictures with his fans on social media, Prithviraj wrote in the caption, "Onam (heart emoji). I guess a forced rest has its own advantages".

Prithviraj is one of the biggest stars in Tamil and Malayalam cinema having received several awards including a National Film Award, 3 Kerala State Film Awards, and a Tamil Nadu State Film Award.

The actor, who had 6 releases in 2022, will be soon seen in a slew of releases. He has a busy year ahead with the release of 'Salaar' in which he will be seen along with Prabhas. The film has been directed by Prashanth Neel of ‘KGF’ fame. He also has 'Bade Miya Chote Miya' and 'Aadujeevitham' in the pipeline.

(With IANS inputs)