Lalu Alex's daughter Siya ties the knot. Videos of wedding ceremony go viral

Lalu Alex's daughter Siya recently got married to her fiance Toby in a traditional wedding ceremony as per Knanaya church customs. The function was attended only by close friends and relatives. The videos of Lalu Alex and his son-in-law Toby dancing together has also gone viral on social media. Siya is Lalu Alex's only daughter. He also has two sons – Ben and Sen.

In one of his previous interviews, Lalu Alex had spoken about his elder daughter who passed away when she was only 10 months old. “She will always be a searing memory for us. If she was alive, she would have been 30 years old,” he had said in the interview.

Lalu has also often spoken about his wife Betty who has always been a source of support to him when he went through a lean patch in his life.

The actor is one of Mollywood's most popular character actors who has been around for over four decades. He has appeared in over 250 films and has also starred as a hero, villain and comedian in several movies. He was widely appreciated in the Prithviraj Sukumaran directorial ‘Bro Daddy.’