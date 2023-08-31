Meera Jasmine says 'Gudumba Shankar' was instrumental in shaping her journey as an artist

The romantic thriller 'Gudumba Shankar', which stars Pawan Kalyan and Meera Jasmine, has re-released in theatres. The Telugu film, which first hit the big screen almost two decades ago, revolves around a small-time thief who tries to save his lover from a disastrous marriage. Now, Meera Jasmine, who played Gowri in the film, has taken to Instagram, sharing how 'Gudumba Shankar' was special to her. She also added that the film was instrumental in shaping her journey as an artist.

“As Gudumba Shankar re-releases (on August 31) after almost two decades on the occasion of Pawan Kalyan Garu’s birthday, here is looking back to these priceless memories that I have kept safe in the treasure trove of my home and heart. An experience and an encounter that has altered the very core of the artist and the individual in me and has been instrumental in shaping my journey in art and in life.

His generosity, kindness, empathy, compassion, and futuristic perspectives on all things that truly matter have always remained as yardsticks that helped me navigate through all sails and all phases. It’s an absolute honor to be sharing these core memories that have stayed with me all along, unaltered amidst all the change of seasons. Here is wishing the entire world for this phenomenal human being and a wonderful artist for all that he embarks upon. You inspire. Sending infinite love to the entire team of ‘Gudumba Shankar’ and all our well-wishers and media for the consistent unwavering support and love. And despite it all..art always finds its way back into our lives. Love, Meera,” she wrote.

The makers had initially planned to re-release the film on September 2, coinciding with Pawan Kalyan's birthday, but later decided to release the film on August 31.