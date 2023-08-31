Mass performances, Alia Bhatt dialogue, ensemble cast: 'Jawan' trailer lives up to the hype

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 31, 2023 01:39 PM IST Updated: August 31, 2023 02:22 PM IST
'Jawan', which is an Atlee directorial, will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. Video stills | YouTube

The trailer of 'Jawan', Shah Rukh Khan's much-anticipated film of the year, has taken the internet by storm. The two-minute and 45-second trailer is brimming with mass elements, action, intrigue, and romance, delivering on the promise set by the film's prevue.

Shah Rukh appears in various get-ups throughout the trailer. His menacing demeanour in the metro scene can send shivers down your spine. The face-off sequence with Vijay Sethupathi, the 'fourth biggest arms dealer in the world', is nothing short of thrilling.

Nayanthara showcases her stylish-best avatar in the film and appears to have a crucial role in the movie scheduled to hit theatres on September 7. SRK's 'I want Alia Bhatt' dialogue has fuelled speculations about the presence of the 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' actor in the movie.

RELATED ARTICLES

“One movie critic wrote, "This trailer is incredibly wild and thrilling. It's SRK's best trailer in his career. The 'Jawan' trailer perfectly blends romance, humour, action, and more! It delivers an exciting twist and is a strong trailer overall."

'Jawan', directed by Atlee, will be released in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi. The film promises to be a mass entertainer.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout