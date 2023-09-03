Ramachandra Boss & Co makers take legal action against social media saboteurs

Our Correspondent
Published: September 03, 2023 12:00 PM IST
Ramachandra Boss & Co posters. Photo: Instagram/Nivin Pauly

Ramachandra Boss & Co's production team is gearing up to take legal action against individuals engaging in negative social media activities. The crew has identified the presence of fake accounts on Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram, which are being used to maliciously disparage the film. Additionally, these individuals are persistently targeting the BookMyShow app by posting fake reviews and low ratings, causing inconvenience to potential ticket buyers.

Recognizing the harm caused by these actions, concerned parties have filed an official complaint against these wrongdoers. The team has specifically raised objections against both the fake accounts responsible for reviewing the film and those leaving derogatory comments.

Headlined by Nivin Pauly and directed by Haneef Adeni, the film also features Vinay Fort, Mamita Baiju, Arsha Baiju, and Jaffer Idukki in prominent roles.

