Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of seductive, haunting dancer is highlight of ‘Chandramukhi 2’ trailer

Mumbai: ‘Chandramukhi 2, which is the sequel to the 2005 horror comedy ‘Chandramukhi’, is all set to hit theatres on September 15. The director P Vasu has finally revealed the trailer of his upcoming film. While the movie harbours much of the aura of the 2004 original, the story has taken some unexpected turns. Kangana Ranaut’s portrayal of Chandramukhi, a beautifully haunting ghost of a long dead dancer, is also one of the major hightlights of the film.

The trailer boasts some amazing set design, great visuals and a great score by M M Keeravani, as well as some great CGI as we see a digital panther which looks exceptional.

Kangana Ranaut portrays the dancer Chandramukhi, from the court of King Vettiyan Raja, who showcases her dancing skills, along with her avatar of a beautifully seductive, and haunting dancer.

Actor Raghava Lawrence, dishes out bombastic action as the character Vettiyan Raja, along with Vadivelu stepping in as Murugesan and lighting up the screen with his great comic timing.

Cutting between events of the past and present, the movie has some elements of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ in it, as it is once again a family moving into a haunted palace, harbouring the angry ghost of an angry female ghost.

But this is minus the psychological horror of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, as the movie is actually showcasing supernatural horror mixed with some fun comedy. The narrative is a bit of a mystery, though Kangana Ranaut’s Chandramukhi is very clearly a woman scorned who years for bloody vengeance, much like Monjolika from ‘Bhool Bhoolaiya’.

However, these comparisons should not really come off as a surprise as the 2005 ‘Chandramukhi’ itself is a remake of the Kannada film ‘Apthamitra’ which released in 2004. ‘Apthamitra’ in turn was a remake of 1993 Malayalam film ‘Manichitrathazu’ while ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ was its Bollywood remake.