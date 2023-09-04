'Meppadiyan' director Vishnu Mohan gets married

The director of the National award-winning movie 'Meppadiyan,' Vishnu Mohan, recently tied the knot with Abhirami, the daughter of BJP leader A N Radhakrishnan. Their engagement took place in April, and their wedding was attended by a diverse array of guests, including actors, politicians, and cultural leaders.

Notable attendees at the wedding included Mammootty, Yousuff Ali, K Surendran, PS Sreedharan Pillai, Suresh Gopy, Major Ravi, Unni Mukundan, Krishna Kumar, Renji Panicker, and Anushree.

'Meppadiyan' marked the inaugural production under the Unni Mukundan Films banner, and Unni Mukundan's upcoming project features Biju Menon and Nikhila Vimal.