Fan frenzy erupts as devotees swarm Vijay Deverakonda at Telangana temple amid 'Kushi' success

Vijay Deverakonda's recent box office performance hasn't been stellar in recent years, but he's making a triumphant return with 'Kushi'. Starring alongside Samantha Ruth Prabhu, the movie has had an impressive opening at the box office and garnered positive reviews. It's poised to continue its successful theatrical run in the days ahead.

Over the weekend, Vijay, accompanied by his family, sought blessings at the Yadadri temple. When word spread that the actor was present, chaos ensued as devotees clamoured for a glimpse of the star.

In a video from the scene, a particular woman breached Vijay's security and rushed up to him. Despite efforts by security guards to pull her aside, she firmly held onto the actor's waist, determined to capture a photo with him. Vijay, visibly surprised, remained composed and graciously accommodated the fan's request for a photo before she released her grip.

Other devotees were also seen eagerly gathering around him, hoping to catch a glimpse of the beloved star.