Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara offer prayers at Tirumala temple ahead of 'Jawan' release

Tirupati: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Jawan' was seen offering prayers at the Tirumala temple along with his co-star Nayanthara. Shah Rukh Khan's family, including Gauri Khan and daughter Suhana, also accompanied the actors during their visit.

Shah Rukh Khan had reached the temple on Monday night. He also participated in the Suprabhata Seva.

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) officials welcomed the superstar on arrival at the temple. They had made all arrangements for the actor and his family to offer prayers. After the darshan, Shah Rukh and his family reached Ranganaykula Mandapam where the priests performed the Veda Ashirvachanam and presented Teertha Prasadam.

He offered prayers at the Tirumala temple ahead of the release of his much awaited movie 'Jawan'. Produced by Gauri Khan, the film is scheduled for release on September 7. The film also stars Vijay Setupathi, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanjay Dutt and others.