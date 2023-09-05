Tovino Thomas suffers leg injury during shoot of 'Nadikar Thilakam'

Actor Tovino Thomas suffered minor injuries during the shoot of 'Nadikar Thilakam'. The incident took place on the sets of the film at Marampally in Perumbavoor.

According to reports, the actor has suffered injuries to his leg and has been advised rest for a few days. However, the film shoot is expected to resume after a week.

'Nadikar Thilakam' marks the first-time collaboration of actor Tovino with Lal Jr. Tovino plays Superstar David Padickal in the film. Lal Jr’s last film was a rom-com ‘Tsunami’ in 2021. 'Nadikar Thilakam' is produced by Godspeed helmed by Alan Antony and Anoop Venugopal. Y Naveen and Y Ravi Shankar of Mythri Movie Makers, who produced many popular films including ‘Pushpa - The Rise’ Part 1, are also part of the film. With a budget of Rs 40 crores, the film is also the costliest film in Malayalam in recent times.

The film revolves around David Padickal, who is facing some rough weather in life after ruling the marquee for the last seven years. Soubin and Tovino will also be sharing screenspace in the film for the first tim. Bhavana plays the female lead which also stars, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi, Lal, Balu Varghese, Suresh Krishna, Indrans, Madhupal, Ganapathy, Altaf Salim, Manikuttan, Sreejith Ravi, Sanju Sivaram, Arjun, Veena Nandakumar, Nandakumar, Khalid Rahman, Pramod Veliyanad, Idavela Babu, Baiju Kuttan, Arun Kurien, Shaun Xavier, Rajith (of Bigg Boss fame) screenwriter Bipin Chandran, Mala Parvathy, Devika Gopal Nair, Aradhya, Akhil Kannappan, Khayas Muhammad and Jazeer Muhammad.