Naslen, Mathew Thomas-starrer 'Journey of Love 18+' locks OTT release date

Arun D Jose's latest film 'Journey of Love 18+', which hit theatres on July 7, has finally locked its OTT release date. The movie features Naslen K Gafoor, Mathew Thomas, and Meenakshi in the lead. Love and politics form the core of Arun D Jose's new film 'Journey of Love 18+', who had earlier helmed the hit movie 'Jo and Jo,' in 2022.

The film delves into the concept of early love marriages and how conventional society perceives it.

Naslen plays Akhil, a Left-wing worker who is in love with the local secretary Raveendran (Manoj K U)'s daughter. Their marriage is a strict no-no since Akhil's family members were Raveendran's labourers.

Since a proper marriage is out of question, Akhil along with his cronies devise a plan for him to run away with his lover. What happens next forms the crux of the story.

The film will start streaming on SonyLiv from September 15.