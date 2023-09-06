Dileep's latest film 'Thankamani' based on true incidents wraps up shoot

The upcoming film 'Thankamani' featuring Dileep in the lead, has wrapped up its shoot. The film, which is based on the Thankamani incident that rocked Kerala during the mid-1980s, is directed by Ratheesh Raghunandan, who had previously helmed ‘Udal.’

The leading female actors in the film are Neetha Pillai and Pranitha Subhash. Other members of the cast include Ajmal Ameer, Sudev Nair, Siddique, Manoj K Jayan, Kottayam Ramesh, Major Ravi, Santhosh Keezhattur, Azeez Nedumangad, Thomman Mankuva, Jibin G, Arun Sankaran, Malavika Menon, Ramya Panicker, Muktha, Sivakami, Ambika Mohan, Sminu, John Vijay and Sampath Ram. Over 50 other character actors and around 300 junior artists also appear in the movie.

The film was shot in Erattupetta, Poonjar, Kanjirappally, Koottikkal, Kuttikanam, Peerumedu, Kattappana and CMS College, Kottayam. Art director Manu Jagat created a massive set on two-and-a-half acres near Kattappana for the film. Fight scenes were directed by leading artists such as Rajasekhar, Stun Siva, Supreme Sundar and Mafia Sasi.

Others involved in the project include cinematographer Manoj Pillai, editor Shyam Sasidharan, lyricist B T Anil Kumar, musician William Francis, executive producer Sujith J Nair, project designer Sajith Krishna, production controller Mohan Amritha, sound designer Ganesh Marar, mixer Sreejesh Nair, makeup man Roshan, costume designer Arun Manohar, project head Sumith B P, chief associate director Manesh Balakrishnan, colourist Liju Prabhakar, VFX Egg White, stills Salu Peyad, design Adfos Ads, distribution Dream Big Films and visual promotions Snakeplant.

Incidentally, ‘Etha Samayamayi’, a 1987 movie directed by P G Viswambharan, also was based on the Thankamani incident. Ratheesh, Shari, Janardhanan, Prathapa Chandran, M G Soman and Kundara Johny were the main actors in that film, which was produced by Achankunju under the banner of Royal Films.

The movie is produced by R B Chowdhury under the banner of Super Good Films and Rafi Mathira under Ifar Media.