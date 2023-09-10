Don’t watch my movies after watching my interviews: Dhyan Sreenivasan

Dhyan Sreenivasan’s interviews are a riot. His frank answers are a delight. Even if his films aren’t working, rest assured Dhyan continues to entertain through his interviews. Now he has come up with a statutory warning—never watch his films based on his interviews. Only go according to the word-of-mouth publicity. He was speaking at the ‘Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna’ press meet.

He starts the conversation by stating that no one makes films to see that it fails at the box office. “I consider myself a part-time actor. I call myself a corona commitment. I always wanted to be a director and never an actor,” said Dhyan adding that during the pandemic he felt anxious. He wasn’t sure he would get films after that.

During that time he signed several films. And he is continuing with that commitment. “Most of the films are with people I know. My films are mostly with newcomers.”

Dhyan says it is usually a production house that approaches him. Even ‘Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna’, he says came to him through the producers. “But when a film fails, everyone blames the actors. This is a collaborative effort. If a film fails, the first blame should go to the producer, then the director, and only afterwards should the actor be blamed.”

Dhyan admits that in the last two years, it was only ‘Udal’ that he majorly promoted as he felt it had quality. 'Nadhikalil Sundari Yamuna' he says has that same quality.

“I have done a lot of bad films without thinking much. And I have also said that they won't work. I did a lot of films for friends. I am an actor without a career plan. Even now. That’s why so many of my films flopped.”

However, Dhyan admits that he has no wish to make a name as an actor. “As for why I am doing so many films, I have an answer. We have a production house. We can easily do a film in 3 months and sell it. I can make the money I make in a year through production. But I prefer to work.”

Dhyan says after 2017, he did films only in 2020. It was the pandemic boredom that resulted in him signing so many films. There were good and bad ones. “I also wonder why these people are making films with me. I always give a clue regarding the fate of my films. I loved this film. I believe the first half had some lag, but the second half is engaging, and the climax is good. This is my review.”

A large audience is waiting for my comeback. Please don’t watch my films based on my interviews. I am prepared to give back the money for 'Jailer'. People started loving me after watching my interviews. Watch a film only after reading the right reviews. Now we are able to get the reviews from the theatres alone.

I am a very accessible actor to producers and writers. I think ahead. Cinema is changing a lot, along with the audience. People are criticizing the realistic films that have been released in the last two years. I did think of an idea but felt the trend had changed.

Do stories and films that the season demands. Just bear with me for 2-3 years and I am done. Once my commitments are over, I am going to quit acting. I always wanted to be behind the camera.

Now cinema that works for youth will work in the theatres. No one wants to watch village, family, or drama films. 'Romancham' and 'Madhura Manoharam Moham' are examples. It also helped that there weren’t many major films being released during the release of 'Madhuram Manohara Moham'. 'Corona Dhawan' heard good reviews when it was released. I liked the story but couldn’t do it. Usually, I don’t do good movies. Mostly my films get overshadowed by bigger films.. Just when some films start to pick up, a big release changes the tide. That’s what is happening to small films.

During Vishu, only 'KGF' and 'Beast' were released. I think the audience want those kind of films now. Only big-budget films have an audience today. Those above 35-year-old didn’t like 'Romancham' when it was released on OTT. But youth were able to connect to it.

Every film has a USP. We need to find that. We need a good love story. If we tell someone between the ages of 18 and 25 that 'Hridayam' is cringe, they will be furious. But a lot of people above the age of 30 found it cringe. During every era, we had a great campus film. Ours was 'Classmates'.

So only 'Hridayam' turned out to be that campus film for them. I didn’t like a lot of scenes in 'Hridayam'. The generation gap is a reality. We are comparing them with the films that came earlier. There are a lot of people who didn’t like ‘Premam.’

We need films that will attract youngsters,” said Dhyan Sreenivasan.