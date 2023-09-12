Brazilian President enchanted by 'RRR'

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula de Silva, who had attended the recently-concluded G20 Summit in New Delhi, was all praise for Rajamouli's blockbuster 'RRR'. In an interaction with the media, Lula de Silva said he has been recommending the movie to everyone he met.

He said the funny scenes and the dance drew him to the film. “There are really funny scenes in the film and some beautiful dance. There is a deep critique of the British control over India and Indians. The movie should have been a blockbuster around the world. Whenever I meet someone, the first thing I say is, 'Have you watched the three-hour film Revolt, Rebellion and Revolution? So, I congratulate the director and the artists of the film because the movie has enchanted me,” he told reporters.

The movie featuring Ram Charan and Jr NTR received global attention after it secured several nominations at this year's Oscars.

Reacting to the appreciation from the Brazilian president, Rajamouli wrote on X: "Thankyou so much for your kind words. It is heartwarming to learn that you mentioned Indian cinema and enjoyed RRR!! Our team is ecstatic. Hope you are having a great time in our country," he said.