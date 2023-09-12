Theatre in UK plays second half of 'Jawan' before interval, leaves fans disappointed

Cinema-goers who visited a popular theatre to watch the Shah Rukh Khan film 'Jawan' were left disappointed after the theatre accidentally played the second half of the movie first! The incident came to light when a popular content creator Sahir Rashid posted a video, expressing her shock over the incident.

According to her, the audience were surprised to see the interval block appear though the villain played by Vijay Sethupathi already met his fate. “The cinemas trolled us. The film got over in one hour and 10 minutes. We were bewildered to see the interval block after the villain met his end. That's when we realised they skipped the first half,” she said.

She also added that the theatre was responsible for disappointing her and demanded she be refunded for every ticket she books in the next one year.

“Pls watch the entire video to see what happened while I went to watch srk movie in cinema after YEARS! @vue you should not only refund one ticket but entire years tickets for spoiling my dream actor’s movie. @iamsrk only if you could see what happened with your fans (sic),” she wrote.