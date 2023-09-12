Mammootty's sister Ameena passes away at 70

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 12, 2023 09:58 AM IST
Ameena is Mammootty's younger sister. Photo: Instagram | george.mammootty

Ameena, the sister of veteran actor Mammootty has passed away. She was 70 years old. Ameena, also known as Naseema, was the wife of the late P M Saleem. As per reports, she had been under treatment for some time now.

She is survived by children: Jibin Salim, Julie and Juby along with children-in-law Jinsa, Babu and Muneer. Ibrahim Kutty, Zakariah Panaparambil, Sauda and Shafina are her other siblings. Several celebrities have condoled the death of Ameena.

Mammootty's mother Fatima had passed away at the age of 93 in April, this year. She had been under treatment for age-related ailments.

The megastar and his siblings were raised in Chempu near Vaikom. Their father was a businessman. Ameena was Mammootty's younger sister.

