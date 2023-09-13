Ever since the first look poster of 'Bramayugam' featuring a menacing Mammootty became viral on social media, the film has been generating a lot of buzz. We also heard that Asif Ali was initially approached to play the lead but was then replaced by Arjun Ashokan as he had rejected the role. Now, Asif, who will soon be seen in the upcoming film 'Kasargold' has dismissed the rumours.

“I didn’t really reject the film. It happened that way as the film shoot started much before it was originally planned. Since Mammukka was already growing a beard for a film, in order to maintain the continuity they decided to start the shoot earlier. Since I had another commitment, I couldn’t do the film and I feel really sad about it,” said the actor.

Asif also spoke nineteen to a dozen about Mammootty’s commitment as an actor. He said he realized the extent of Mammootty’s excitement and dedication as an actor when he agreed to play the role in 'Bramayugam'. “It requires courage to do the role. And he showed us the way. That’s very inspiring. That explains his longevity and greatness as an actor,” said Asif.

Asif also got an opportunity to read the screenplay and he feels, though he can’t predict how the film will work at the box office, the film will be one of a kind in Malayalam. “This will have one of Mammootty’s finest performances. I so much wanted to do this film. I am extremely happy that the role went to Arjun. You can witness a different Arjun Ashokan in this film,” said Asif.