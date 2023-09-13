Women drivers to be appointed in Malayalam film industry

Thiruvananthapuram: The Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) has initiated steps to ensure safe travel for women in the Malayalam film industry.

In the first phase, five women drivers will be appointed in the ‘Kerala Cine Drivers Union’, under the FEFKA - the parent body of 21 associations that includes film technicians.

The woman drivers would start working at the locations within three months. Loans at low interest rates would be provided to them from the Malayalam Cine Technicians Co-operative Society for purchasing their own vehicles.

Currently, there are 560 drivers in the FEFKA-Cine Drivers Union. All of them are men and of which, 15 drive caravans. The annual membership fee is Rs 7,900. The recruitment of women drivers will be made by giving concessions in the three-year membership fees. Women would also be trained on handling caravans and vehicles with more than five seats.