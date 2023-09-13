Kerala HC quashes sexual assault case against actor Unni Mukundan

The High Court of Kerala on Wednesday quashed a case registered against actor Unni Mukundan for allegedly outraging the modesty of a woman.

The petition, which was considered by Justice P Gopinathan, was quashed after the complainant informed the court that the matter has been settled.

In 2022, the actor's lawyer had announced that the case was settled on August 22, 2022. But the complainant informed that she had not signed the settlement agreement and that the document was fake when the case was considered again on February 2023. Subsequently, the court rejected the actor's plea to dismiss the case.

In May 2023, the court had directed the completion of the trial in three months. However, in June, the High Court stayed the proceedings of the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Magistrate court in the case when the actor informed the court that he had settled the issue with the complainant.

The alleged sexual abuse complaint against Unni Mukundan first reached the court as the woman complainant accused the actor of violating her modesty when she approached him at his Edappally flat to discuss a film project in 2017.

However, the actor refuted the charges and claimed that she had cooked up the allegation in a bid to trap him in a false case, tarnish his reputation and extort money.