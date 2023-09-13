Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' release rescheduled. Won't hit theatres on September 28

Actor Prabhas' fans across the country are in for a major disappointment as his upcoming film 'Salaar: Part 1- Ceasefire' won't be hitting theatres this month. The film was expected to hit theatres on September 28. Hombale Films, which is bankrolling the movie, issued a statement on Wednesday about the delay, citing they had to reschedule 'Salaar' due to unforeseen circumstances.

"We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances. Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards. The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey,” Hombale Films announced on X, formerly Twitter.

While the release of Prabhas-starrer ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ has been eagerly looked up to by the masses, the audience interest is a notch higher as to see what Prashanth Neel is about to come with this time. ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire’ marks one of the biggest first time collaborations between the ‘KGF’ director Prashanth Neel and ‘Baahubali’ star Prabhas. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran as the antagonist.