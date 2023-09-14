Actress Meera Nandan gets engaged to Sreeju

Meera Nandan's engagement was an intimate affair attended by a select group of her closest friends and relatives. Kavya Madhavan, Srinda, and Ann Augustine from the film industry were among the attendees. The groom, Sreeju, is based in London. The photographs from the event were shared on the Instagram pages of Lights on Creations. Meera and Sreeju initially connected on a matrimonial site and later met in Dubai.

A caption beneath the photographs read, 'They first met on a matrimonial site, and after their families' approval, Sreeju travelled to Dubai. Their love story began from there.'

Meera began her career as an anchor and made her acting debut in 'Mulla' opposite Dileep. She went on to portray various intriguing characters in Malayalam cinema, including roles in 'Puthiya Mukham,' 'Elsamma Enna Aankutty,' and 'Apothecary.' She also ventured into Tamil with 'Valmiki,' Telugu with 'Jai Bolo,' and Kannada with 'Karodpathi.' In 2017, she took a break from films and is currently working as an RJ in Dubai. She recently made a guest appearance in 'Nnalum Entaliya.'