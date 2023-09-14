Sai Pallavi to make Bollywood debut opposite Aamir Khan’s son

Actress Sai Pallavi is poised to enter the world of Hindi cinema. She is set to make her debut alongside Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, in an upcoming love story film.

While Aamir has taken a break after the box-office debacle of his last film ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, his son is gearing up for his big Bollywood debut in a film under the banner of Yash Raj Films, as per Track Tollywood.

For YRF, it has been a successful year at the box-office with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer ‘Pathaan’ in theatres and ‘The Romantics’ on the OTT.

After his debut film at YRF, Junaid will be working on his next project. A Sunil Pandey directorial, the film is touted to be a love story.

(With IANS inputs)