From 'Barbie' to 'Bambai Meri Jaan': List of OTT releases this week

This week's releases offer a diverse range of genres, from comedy and action to thrilling and romantic narratives. Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi's 'Bhola Shankar' is set to premiere on Netflix, while Amazon Prime Video presents the latest Hindi crime drama series, 'Bambai Meri Jaan'. Here's a glimpse of what you can enjoy this weekend with your loved ones.

Bambai Meri Jaan (Hindi)

'Bambai Meri Jaan', directed by Shujaat Saudagar, is a crime thriller that delves into the life of a post-independence Bombay gangster. The story follows the protagonists as they navigate the crime-infested streets of the city. Notable cast members include Kay Kay Menon, Avinash Tiwary, and Amyra Dastur in pivotal roles.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from September 14.

Bhola Shankar (Telugu)

'Bhola Shankar', starring Chiranjeevi, is a remake of the 2015 Tamil film 'Vedalam'. The film revolves around the vengeful journey of a taxi driver named Shankar, a devoted brother determined to seek justice for his sister. Alongside Chiranjeevi, the movie also features Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in significant roles.

Streaming on Netflix from September 15.

Barbie (English)

In a daring move, Barbie departs from her familiar Barbieland to venture into the human world alongside Ken, hoping to refresh her outlook on her ordinary life. Yet, her journey takes an unexpected turn as she encounters a vastly transformed reality on the other side. The Greta Gerwig-directed film features a stellar cast including Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Simu Liu, Hari Nef, and Kate McKinnon.

Streaming on BMS stream from September 12 (On rent).