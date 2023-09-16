Hasan Minhaj confesses to embellishing stories for comic effect

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 16, 2023 10:55 AM IST
Hasan Minhaj. Photo: Instagram/Hasan Minhaj

Comedian Hasan Minhaj openly admits that he occasionally embellishes his onstage tales for added humour and drama. The former 'The Daily Show' correspondent, candidly shared with The New Yorker that he frequently amplifies or invents certain details within his stand-up narratives, all of which have a foundational 'seed of truth'.

In an interview on Friday, Minhaj explained, "My comedy is like an Arnold Palmer, comprising 70% emotional truth—real events—and then 30% hyperbole, exaggeration, and fiction."

However, he firmly asserted that his intention is not to deceive his audience but rather to utilize the artistic tools of stand-up comedy to charm and entertain them. Minhaj noted to The New York Post, "I employ the techniques of stand-up comedy, such as hyperbole, altering names and locations, and compressing timelines, to craft engaging stories."

