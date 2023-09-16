SIIMA Awards 2023: 'Sita Ramam', '777 Charlie' win big; Jr NTR, Yash are Best Actors

The top talents of the Telugu and Kannada film industry were honoured at this year's South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) 2023. While Jr NTR received the best actor award in Telugu for his performance in 'RRR', Yash bagged the award for best actor for his portrayal of Salaam Rocky Bhai in the Kannada films category. Srinidhi Shetty won the best actress in a leading role for her performance in the Kannada film 'KGF', while Sreeleela bagged the top honour in Telugu for the film 'Dhamaka'.

The best of Telugu and Kannada performances were considered for the awards on the first day of the event, which is being held at the Dubai World Centre. The awards for artistes from the Malayalam and Tamil industry will be considered on the second day of the event. Mammootty-starrer 'Bheeshma Parvam' directed by Amal Neerad has been nominated for an award in the Best Film category, while the megastar himself has won two nominations for Best Actor for his performances in 'Bheeshma Parvam' and 'Rorschach'. Kunchacko Boban who played the petty thief in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu', Nivin Pauly in 'Padavettu', Prithviraj Sukumaran in 'Jana Gana Mana' and Tovino Thomas in 'Thallumaala' are the other contenders for the award.

Darshana Rajendran is on the nomination list for best actress in a leading role for her performance in 'Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey', while Revathy is competing for the award for her performance in 'Bhoothakaalam'. Keerthy Suresh who played a lawyer in 'Vaashi' is also in the race for the award along with Kalyani Priyadarshan for her role in 'Bro Daddy' and Anaswara Rajan in 'Super Sharanya'.

Telugu winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role - Jr NTR for RRR

Best Director - SS Rajamouli for RRR

Best Film - Sita Ramam

Best Debutant Actress - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Best Debutant Producers - Sharath-Anurag for Major

Promising Newcomer - Bellamkonda Ganesh

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Adivi Sesh

Best Actress in a Leading Role - Sreeleela for Dhamaka

Best Actress in a Leading Role (Critics) - Mrunal Thakur for Sita Ramam

Kannada winners

Best Actor in a Leading Role (Critics) - Rishab Shetty

Best Film - 777 Charlie

Sensation of the Year - Karthikeya 2

Best Actor in a Negative Role - Achyuth Kunar for Kantara

Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Diganth Manchale for Gaalipata 2

Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Shubha Raksha for Home Minister

Best Debutant Producer - Apeksha Purohit and Pavan Kumar Wadeyar for Dollu

Best Debutant Actor - Pruthvi Shamanur