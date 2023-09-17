DC's Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom trailer shows Black Manta's return for revenge

DC Studios dropped the trailer for its upcoming flick 'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' on Thursday. The film is the sequel to the franchise's 'Aquaman' released in 2018. James Wan has directed the film that will be the final installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU).

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' had garnered much anticipation from the DCU fans, marking the return of Jason Momoa as Authur Curry, aka Aquaman, the half-Atlantean/half-human king of Atlantis, and Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius, aka Ocean Master, Arthur's Atlantean half-brother.

The trailer shows the brothers joining hands to save Atlantis, a fictional underwater civilization, from destruction by an ancient evil power. It has also given a peek into a powerful antagonist, Black Manta, played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who is back in Atlantis to seek revenge against Aquaman for killing his father, a ruthless mercenary.

He can be seen yielding the Black Trident, a malevolent weapon that gives him superhuman powers to stand against the Atlantean brothers.

The film is set to release worldwide on December 20 this year after delays due to the impact of the Covid-19 situation and social media outrage over casting Amber Heard as Mera, now Queen of Atlantis, following the controversial legal trial of the actress with her ex-husband and actor Johnny Depp.