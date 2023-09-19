Allu Arjun extends warm wishes to fans on Ganesh Chaturthi, shares glimpse of celebration

Mumbai: Allu Arjun, who is busy with the 'Pushpa 2' shoot, has taken some time off from his hectic schedule to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi with his family. The actor also extended warm wishes to his fans and shared a glimpse of the beloved Ganesha idol adorning his home, on his social media page.

The idol was a sight to behold, beautifully adorned with vibrant decorations and radiant lighting, reflecting the festive fervour that Allu Arjun brings to every celebration.

The actor can be seen posing along with his wife Sneha Reddy in a traditional avatar, immersed in the festive spirit.

The actor is wearing a white kurta pajama, while Sneha wore a yellow floral saree, and paired it with a magenta pink coloured sleeveless blouse.

It’s not just Ganesh Chaturthi that witnesses Allu Arjun's infectious enthusiasm; the actor is known for celebrating various festivals with equal gusto.

On the professional front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for his highly-anticipated movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, which is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024.

The first instalment 'Pushpa: The Rise' depicted the rise of coolie Pushpa Raj (Allu Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh. 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' is directed by Sukumar and also stars Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.