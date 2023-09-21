3 Idiots actor Akhil Mishra passes away in an accident

Actor Akhil Mishra, known for his portrayal of the librarian in the Aamir Khan-starrer 3 Idiots, lost his life in an accident at the age of 58. The actor's body has been taken for post-mortem examination.

As reported by ETimes, Akhil was engrossed in a project in Hyderabad when the unfortunate incident occurred. While working near a balcony, he fell from a high-rise building.

Akhil leaves behind his wife Suzanne Bernert, who was in Hyderabad at the time of the accident. She expressed her heartache, saying, "My heart is broken, my second half is gone."

Akhil's career spanned across various popular television shows, including Uttaran, Udaan, CID, Shrimaan Shrimati, and others. In addition to his television work, he made notable appearances in films such as Don, Gandhi My Father, Shikhar, and Kamla Ki Maut.