'The Kerala Story', 'Rocky Aur Rani' India's official contenders for Oscars 2024?

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 21, 2023 04:12 PM IST
India has initiated the selection process for its official entry to the Oscars in 2024. According to a Hindustan Times report, several films, including 'Balagam', Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story', Kapil Sharma’s 'Zwigato', and Karan Johar’s 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', are under consideration for India’s official entry to the Academy Awards.

A 17-member committee, led by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, has been established to oversee the selection process. This committee is currently conducting screenings in Chennai and has received over 22 entries from across India.

Following India's recent success at the Oscars, where 'RRR' won Best Original Score and Guneet Monga’s 'The Elephant Whisperer' won Best Documentary Short Film, expectations are high for next year's ceremony. The Film Federation of India's Oscar selection committee is meticulously reviewing all submissions from filmmakers to ensure a strong entry for India.

