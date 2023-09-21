4,000+ screens, one incredible day: National Cinema Day offers Rs 99 admissions nationwide

In anticipation of National Cinema Day on October 13, moviegoers across the country can enjoy the cinematic experience in theatres for just Rs 99 per admission. The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) and cinemas nationwide have come together to offer an unforgettable movie marathon, catering to the passion of movie enthusiasts.

Building on the resounding success of last year's event, which saw the highest ever single day admissions of 6.5 million, National Cinema Day this year will unfold across more than 4,000 participating screens.

This special occasion brings audiences of all ages together for a day of cinematic bliss, celebrating the incredible success of multiple films at the box office this year. It's a heartfelt "thank you" to all the moviegoers who contributed to this success and an open invitation to those who haven't yet returned to their local cinema. Theatres like PVR INOX, Cinepolis, Miraj, Citypride, Asian, Mukta A2, Movie Time, Wave, M2K, Delite, and many others are a part of the National Cinema Day.

(With IANS inputs)