Mohanlal's surprise visit to Madhu on his 90th birthday

On the eve of his 90th birthday, Madhu received a delightful surprise visitor, none other than Mohanlal himself. With a heartwarming question, Mohanlal inquired, "I can never tire of gazing at your face. What's your secret?" Madhu, clearly fond of Mohanlal, playfully replied, "Well, some folks might just be a bit foolish that way."

Mohanlal, who was in Thiruvananthapuram for Jeethu Joseph's 'Neru' shoot, made an impromptu visit to Madhu's home, leaving the veteran actor pleasantly astonished. Madhu expressed, "Amidst all the visitors, Lal's unexpected visit felt like winning the lottery."

Before bidding farewell, Mohanlal shared a warm hug and a heartfelt kiss with the esteemed senior actor. To celebrate Madhu's 90th birthday, a special event titled 'Madhu Mozhi' is being held in the capital today, organized by members of the film industry.