A journey remembered: Srikant Murali's tribute to K G George

Actor and director Srikant Murali penned a poignant tribute to the late K G George. Srikant had acted in George’s 'Yaathrayude Anthyam.' On his birthday, he shared the experience of working with K G George on social media.

Sir,

Thank you for including me on that bus journey that began in Thiruvalla. When I had the opportunity to meet you, my mind wandered through your films, from ‘Swapnadanam’ to some of your greatest works. I was eager to meet you.

The meeting took place at Alankar Hotel in Thiruvalla.

“What is your primary goal? Do you aspire to be an actor or a director?” he asked me.

“I would like to work with you,” I replied.

“This journey is like a bus ride. You can be one of the many passengers on this bus,” he told me.

While he was lost in thought, I quietly exited. However, the shoot commenced after 2 months. As instructed by Associate Melila Rajashekaran and Kishore, I brought two identical pairs of shirts and a gold-bordered mundu. Believe it or not, those 25 days just flew by!

I did perform some miscellaneous tasks on the set, which included handling the cutter board, carrying the track, clearing the field, and arranging the vessels.

“It's a top-angle wide shot,” cameraman Venu shouted from atop the crane.

“Ensure you cry without reservations. Otherwise, your family might wonder what you were doing for these 25 days. You need to uphold your pride,” Venu Chettan instructed me, and I obediently followed his advice.

Below are the screenshots of my scenes featured in ‘Oru Yathrayude Andhyam,’ which was produced for Doordarshan by KG George.

That year, I inaugurated the concluding ceremony of Onam celebrations at our neighbouring arts and sports club, and I also presided over the prize distribution for all the major events (cards, tug of war, cycle slow race, etc.). I also worked on a few films. I was the star of my panchayath. My journey began from there. I feel proud,” wrote the actor.