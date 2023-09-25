Raghav Chadha, Parineeti Chopra are now officially husband and wife

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra have officially tied the knot. Their wedding took place on a Sunday evening at a luxurious hotel in Udaipur, surrounded by close friends and family. Paparazzi had to settle for long-distance shots, like those of Raghav enjoying a boat ride on Lake Pichola.

The jaimala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m. The guests who were present included AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, and Sania Mirza, the tennis star who is also Parineeti's BFF.

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the bidaai, the song 'Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey' picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

For the wedding, Parineeti reportedly wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for the big day.

(With IANS inputs)