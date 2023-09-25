'Our forever begins now': Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha share pictures from their wedding

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha celebrated their union in a private wedding ceremony, surrounded by close family and friends at the Leela Palace in Udaipur on Sunday. The couple delighted their fans by sharing photographs from their wedding festivities on their respective Instagram handles.

In the caption, the Bollywood actress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader shared, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other...Our forever begins now."

Parineeti and Raghav nurtured their relationship over time before making the commitment to spend their lives together. Their engagement ceremony took place in May of this year, and the grand event was hosted in Delhi.