Didn't settle in Goa to lead a luxury life. George was left under expert care: Selma

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 26, 2023 03:13 PM IST Updated: September 26, 2023 03:35 PM IST
Selma said she and her children looked after George till his death on Sunday. Photo: Manorama

K G George's wife Selma who arrived from Goa for the veteran filmmaker's last rites has responded to criticisms against the family for abandoning George at an old age home. “We don't have to prove anything to anyone. Both me and my children looked after George well. George was placed at a rehabilitation home under expert medical care and was not left abandoned at an old age home,” she said.

“Being a woman, it was difficult for me to take care of him physically since he was very weak. I left for Goa to be with my son because I couldn't live on my own. I didn't go there to lead a luxurious life. There were allegations that we splurged all his money. George was an exceptional filmmaker but he did not make any money from his films,” she said.

The singer who sang in a couple of George's movies, including 'Yavanika', also praised her husband's filmmaking abilities. “There was never a filmmaker like him in Malayalam and there would never be another,” she added.

RELATED ARTICLES

George didn't want a church burial: Selma
Meanwhile, Selma said they decided to cremate him as per the late filmmaker's wish. “He would always tell me that he did not want a church burial. Many family members were against our decision since we are Christians, but I wanted to fulfill his last wish,” said Selma. She added that she would also prefer a cremation since she is also someone who never attends church.

MORE IN ENTERTAINMENT
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout