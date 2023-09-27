Prabhas' wax statue at Mysuru museum courts controversy. Here's why

Prabhas's wax statue, which has come up at the Mysuru museum in Karnataka, has courted controversy after 'Baahubali' producer Shobhu Yarlagadda claimed the museum owners did not seek their permission to exhibit the statue, which featured Prabhas as Baahubali.

The producer took to Twitter to express his displeasure."This is not an officially licensed work and was done without our permission or knowledge. We will be taking immediate steps to get this removed,” he wrote.

Though the statue features Prabhas in 'Baahubali' attire, some argued the statue does not bear much resemblance to the South Indian actor. One person wrote that the statue resembled 'RRR' actor Ram Charan.

Others, however, came out in support of the producer, saying the museum should have sought the 'Baahubali' teams permission before setting up a statue. There are reports that suggest that the museum owners have decided to take the statue down, after the filmmakers threatened legal action.

The 'Baahubali' icon Prabhas already has a wax statue at the Madame Tussauds Museum. It was installed there after the success of the franchise.