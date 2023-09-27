Tovino Thomas-starrer '2018' is India's official entry at Oscars 2024

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 27, 2023 01:19 PM IST Updated: September 27, 2023 02:05 PM IST
'2018' movie posters. Photo: IMDb

Jude Anthany Joseph's '2018', which hit theatres earlier this year, has been declared as India's official entry at the Oscars 2024. The Press Trust of India broke the news on its Twitter handle.

"Malayalam film- 2018 – Everyone is a Hero' India's official entry for Oscars 2024: Film Federation of India,” it wrote.

The survival drama, featuring Tovino Thomas in the lead, had shattered records to claim the title of the highest-grossing Malayalam film ever made. The film, which was based on the 2018 floods, also featured Kunchacko Boban, Asif Ali, Lal, Aparna Balamurali and Vineeth Sreenivasan. Following the success of the film, the movie was released in other languages.

Sudipto Sen's 'The Kerala Story', Kapil Sharma's 'Zwigato', 'Balagam' and Karan Johar's 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani' were among the 22 films under consideration as India's official entry to the Academy Awards.

A 17-member committee, led by filmmaker Girish Kasaravalli, was  part of the selection process. The screenings were held in Chennai.

Jude Anthany took to Facebook to express his happiness "Thankyou God, thankyou Indian Cinema," he wrote, while sharing a screenshot of the announcement on Manorama News.

