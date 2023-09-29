Good or bad move? Prabhas-starrer 'Salaar' to clash with SRK's 'Dunki'

Mumbai: The Prabhas-starrer action film ‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming movie 'Dunki' on December 22. The film, directed by Prashanth Neel, was supposed to hit theatres on September 28 but got postponed due to 'unforeseen circumstances'. The makers of the Prabhas-starrer film took to their X handle (formerly called Twitter) and announced the release date.

Sharing the posters of the film in multiple languages, they wrote, “Coming Bloody Soon #SalaarCeaseFire Worldwide Release On Dec 22, 2023 (sic)”. The poster features a bloodied avatar of Prabhas as he holds a weapon in his hands staring into the camera. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and Jagapathi Babu.

‘Salaar Part 1 – Ceasefire’ is an action film produced by Hombale Films which has earlier produced films like ‘KGF.’ and ‘Kantara’. ‘Dunki’, which marks SRK’s first collaboration with superstar director Rajkumar Hirani also stars Taapsee Pannu as the female lead.

Clash bad for the industry?

The clash between the two mega releases will certainly not prove good for the industry and affect their individual opening figures as well. A few netizens are of the opinion that Hombale Films, which is bankrolling 'Salaar', has taken an unwise decision to release 'Salaar' alongside Dunki, as Prabhas is trying to revive his career after a slew of flops post 'Baahubali 2: The Conclusion'. Others, however, have are confident that Salaar will rule at the box office.

(With IANS inputs)