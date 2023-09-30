'Scoop' actor Karishma Tanna gets nominated for top honour at Busan Film Festival

Published: September 30, 2023 01:08 PM IST
'Scoop,' is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’. Photo: IANS

Mumbai: Karishma Tanna who played a top crime reporter in the Netflix series 'Scoop' has been nominated for 'Best Lead Actress' at the Busan International Film Festival (BIFF). The show, meanwhile, directed by Hansal Mehta has been named in the ‘Best Asian TV series’.

Speaking about her nomination, Karishma said: "I am incredibly happy and overwhelmed by the response 'Scoop' has received. Playing the character of Jagruti Pathak has been an enriching experience, and it will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thankful to director Hansal Mehta for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to be a part of this incredible project."

'Scoop,' is based on Jigna Vora's biographical memoir ‘Behind Bars in Byculla: My Days in Prison’. It follows the real-life story of Jigna Vora who was accused of the murder of mid-day reporter Jyotirmoy Dey in June 2011. Karishma takes centre stage, playing the role of Jagruti Pathak, a determined journalist on a quest for justice in a politically ruled nation.

