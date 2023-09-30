Mohanlal's next is Telugu fantasy film 'Kannappa'. Shoot to begin soon

New Delhi: Superstar Mohanlal who recently played a cameo in Tamil megastar Rajinikanth's 'Jailer', is all set to star in Telugu filmmaker Vishnu Manchu's dream-project 'Kannappa'. The movie is supposed to be a fantasy drama film, and will have a pan-Indian approach.

Earlier, the Telugu director had confirmed that actors Prabhas and Nayanthara have signed up for the film and will start shooting for the project soon after their big budget outings – ‘Salaar Part One' and ‘Jawan’ are completed.

The director took to X, formerly Twitter, to announce the new development. "Har Har Mahadev!", he wrote, while confirming Mohanlal's involvement with the project. The shoot of the film is expected to kick off from the island country.

New Zealand has been one of the most common destinations when it comes to shooting fantasy movies or serials. Vishnu had written: "EPIC ADVENTURE BEGINS. Today, I stand in awe as the adventure of a lifetime unfolds in the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, as we commence the shooting of 'Kannappa.' This dream has been seven years in the making, and its realisation is a testament to the divine blessings of Lord Shiva and Parvathi Devi."

“The last eight months have been nothing short of a whirlwind for everyone involved in '#Kannappa’. Sleepless nights became the norm, festivals were momentarily forgotten, holidays became scarce, and a good, uninterrupted five-hour sleep felt like a luxurious indulgence. The anxiety and nervousness still linger, but our spirits remain unwavering," he added.

Detailing the film’s conception, he wrote: "Seven years ago, when the eminent Tanikella Bharani first shared the concept of #Kannappa with me, I was instantly captivated by its potential. I took it upon myself to further craft and refine the story, and I cannot express enough gratitude to the incredible talents who joined me on this journey."

He continued in the post, "The support of stalwarts like Parachuri Gopalakrishna Garu, Vijendra Prasad Garu, Thotapalli Sainath Garu, Thota Prasad Garu, Directors Nageshwara Reddy Garu, and Eswar Reddy Garu has been instrumental in developing a script that promises to be larger than life".

Vishnu added: “In just a few days, a 600-strong cast and crew from around the world will converge in New Zealand to bring 'Kannappa' to life. Their sacrifices, leaving behind loved ones, are a testament to their unwavering belief in this project.”

“As we embark on this magnificent journey, we humbly ask for your love, support, and prayers. 'Kannappa' is not just a project; it's a labour of love, dedication, and unwavering belief. Our adventure begins, and together, we shall make magic happen. “Har Har Mahadev!”

