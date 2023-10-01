Fans disapprove of Nayanthara's makeup-heavy promotion of her skincare products

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2023 02:32 PM IST
Nayanthara. Photo: Instagram/Nayanthara/IMDb

Actor Nayanthara pleasantly surprised her fans by venturing into entrepreneurship with her own skincare line, 9 Skin. Initially, her fans were thrilled with the announcement, but their excitement turned to disappointment once the prices were revealed.

Over the past few days, Nayanthara has been sharing product details from her skincare line on social media. However, when the website went live, netizens criticized the high prices, deeming them unaffordable for the average middle-class individual. Additionally, some social media users voiced their displeasure at the actress promoting the skincare brand with photos and videos of herself wearing heavy makeup.

On the film front, Nayanthara's last appearance was in 'Jawan', which achieved blockbuster status by shattering box office records and accumulating a global box office collection of Rs 1000 crore.

