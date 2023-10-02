Actor Sidhique's handwritten note to fan 33 years ago goes viral

Actor Sidhique, who celebrated his 61st birthday on October 1, shared a handwritten letter written by him to a fan 33 years ago. The letter was addressed to Najeeb Moodadi, who was residing in Bengaluru then. Sidhique was responding to a letter written by Najeeb who had appreciated the actor's work in another letter.

Now, 33 years later, Najeeb posted Sidhique's handwritten letter to him on his Instagram page. It was soon shared by Sidhique, who said he was deeply touched by the gesture and thanked Najeeb for posting it on his timeline. “This is a letter written by me 33 years ago to Najeeb Moodadi after he sent me a note appreciating my work. I am so happy that he posted this letter on my birthday. This is the best gift I have received on this special day,” wrote Sidhique while sharing the image.

In the letter, Sidhique had thanked Najeeb for noting his work, adding he would always attempt to meet the audience' expectations of him as an actor. “I have a string of projects, including 'Nattu Vishesham', 'Pavam Pavam Rajakumaran', Nanma Niranjavan Sreenivasan', 'Chodhyam', 'Onnam Muhurtham', among others. I will be playing pretty big roles in these movies,” the actor had written. Sidhique, then goes on to enquire about Najeeb's job and life in Bengaluru, asking him to convey his regards to his friends. Many people shared heart emojis after Sidhique shared the note.